I am one of JeepDiag developer and at the moment we are making more thorough diagnostic software for Jeep WJ. As basic program, new app works with ELM327 device but current version is made for Android only. I would like to make it with full options: every module Fault codes, Live Data and tests. Engine and Transmission are supported only for 2.7 CRD, because 3.1 and gasoline models are using Chrysler specific data protocol and ELM 327 does not support it. To add 3.1 and gasoline models, I should make completely new hardware instead of ELM327 and it is not in plan at the moment. All other modules like ABS, Body, Doors etc. diagnostic are working with every WJ/WG Jeeps.
At moment Engine and Transmission fault codes, Live Data, and Input-Output values are ready, soon will added Tests like injector values and learning, some solenoid test etc.
Rest of modules working partially: Live Data and Input-Output values working on most modules fine, fault codes does not showing yet.
Everyone can get Android file from http://jeepswj.com/download/3094
With every start app needs to go into web to check date and recent version works until the end of the year. It is made to avoid spread the app too much until it is completely ready. I will change date and upgrade file in December again for few months and continue upgrading until app is completely ready.
All comments are welcome and I am appreciate any feedback, but probably I will not check here every day and can not answer to every letter. Just use and enjoy new app.