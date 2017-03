BFG K02 tyre feedback wanted I'm considering replacing my Goodyear Silent Armours with the BFG (245/75/16).

Previously I'd had the first gen BFG's & they were picked up stones peppering the rear door flares.

Has anyone had experience with the K02's?

Thanks. I'm considering replacing my Goodyear Silent Armours with the BFG (245/75/16).Previously I'd had the first gen BFG's & they were picked up stones peppering the rear door flares.Has anyone had experience with the K02's?Thanks. __________________

Happy Camper!