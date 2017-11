Everything we know about the next-gen Jeep Wrangler Jeep and FCA US have released only the skimpiest information about the new Wrangler. But spy photos and leaks paint a clear picture of what Jeep chief designer Mark Allen and his team have come up with.













Read More...



Jeep and FCA US have released only the skimpiest information about the new Wrangler. But spy photos and leaks paint a clear picture of what Jeep chief designer Mark Allen and his team have come up with.

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com