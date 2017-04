Latest recalls, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Ford Fusion Hybrid police car: What’s Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million vehicles to prevent premature engine failure Hyundai and its South Korean sibling, Kia, are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and crossovers from the 2011 to 2014 model years. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the engines in some of those vehicles may have an increased...











Read More...



Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million vehicles to prevent premature engine failure Hyundai and its South Korean sibling, Kia, are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and crossovers from the 2011 to 2014 model years. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the engines in some of those vehicles may have an increased...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com