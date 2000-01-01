Have been seeing a number of posts / photos on other media with cracks developing in AEV front control arm drop brackets. If your running them, would seem like a good idea to check that yours are OK.
Loosing a control arm would make for a very "interesting" experience.
There are also other brands available ( no problems seen ) but probably a good idea to check them all regardless of brand.
I've also seen one case of the OE chassis mounts cracking when drop brackets are fitted but that particular vehicle had a hard knock so....
Anyway...... I'd be checking.