Front Control Arm Drop Brackets Have been seeing a number of posts / photos on other media with cracks developing in AEV front control arm drop brackets. If your running them, would seem like a good idea to check that yours are OK.



Loosing a control arm would make for a very "interesting" experience.



There are also other brands available ( no problems seen ) but probably a good idea to check them all regardless of brand.



I've also seen one case of the OE chassis mounts cracking when drop brackets are fitted but that particular vehicle had a hard knock so....



