Lights for rock crawling I'm just about to get an ARB front bumper and need to find some lights that will make night time crawling a lot easier. We often leave for weekend adventures on the Friday night meaning we're left to find off-road camp sites in the dark.



Can anyone recommend some good spot lights that will help us navigate hairy trails at night? The stock headlights are more than sufficient for looking further down the trail. Just need something for closer up





