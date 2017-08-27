Measuring Rear Pinion - help with method and numbers I'm trying to track down driving vibration and read lots about rear pinion angle.

Jeep has 2" lift and 20mm spacers under transfer case plate.

31x10.5x15 rubber.



Can you confirm if what I'm measuring makes sense, and if the numbers are good?



Pictures show the technique, degrees measured on the gauge are 8.5 for both front and rear measurements. The garage is 1 degree tilt, so I guess the diff and case are at 7.5.



If my measurement method is OK, does both ends being equal mean the whole thing is running true?

Is 7.5 a good number in this case?



Also... I've read you can pull the rear shaft out and drive in 4x4 on the front to help diagnose. When you do this do you loose all your transfer case oil? Do you tape over the end to avoid a trail?



