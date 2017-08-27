 Measuring Rear Pinion - help with method and numbers - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

QUADRATEC
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > TJ / YJ / Brute Wrangler
Reload this Page Measuring Rear Pinion - help with method and numbers


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 30 Minutes Ago
ajftj  ajftj is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Geelong
Posts: 14
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 1
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Default Measuring Rear Pinion - help with method and numbers
I'm trying to track down driving vibration and read lots about rear pinion angle.
Jeep has 2" lift and 20mm spacers under transfer case plate.
31x10.5x15 rubber.

Can you confirm if what I'm measuring makes sense, and if the numbers are good?

Pictures show the technique, degrees measured on the gauge are 8.5 for both front and rear measurements. The garage is 1 degree tilt, so I guess the diff and case are at 7.5.

If my measurement method is OK, does both ends being equal mean the whole thing is running true?
Is 7.5 a good number in this case?

Also... I've read you can pull the rear shaft out and drive in 4x4 on the front to help diagnose. When you do this do you loose all your transfer case oil? Do you tape over the end to avoid a trail?

Thanks guys.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: tmp_9697-IMG_20170827_105242390_1503796604124_1636913777.JPG Views: 0 Size: 118.3 KB ID: 76271   Click image for larger version Name: tmp_9697-IMG_20170827_105436592_1503796604324_2905835591.JPG Views: 0 Size: 112.3 KB ID: 76272   Click image for larger version Name: tmp_9697-IMG_20170827_105545947_1503796604503_3104242261.JPG Views: 0 Size: 123.7 KB ID: 76273   Click image for larger version Name: tmp_9697-IMG_20170827_105517244_1503796604697_4940482816.JPG Views: 0 Size: 96.6 KB ID: 76274  
__________________
New to 4x4 with 2004 TJ 4.0L Manual (150Kms)

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 18 Minutes Ago
xjdavid's Avatar
xjdavid  xjdavid is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 874
Likes: 0
Liked 25 Times in 18 Posts
Default
when do you get vibrations. What is the angle of the driveshaft. How many degrees does the pinion point up under power while in the garage.

Sent from my SM-N910G using Tapatalk
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:50 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=