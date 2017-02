2004 WG Error Codes Hey guys,



Wife complained this morning about the engine light and the car making a noise, when I came home i did the key jiggle and got the following codes:



P0340

P0700

P0603



Can anyone shed some light on them and a ballpark figure to get it fixed, I am scared, it sounds hectic.



