Snow Racing an Avalanche - Dirt Every Day Ep. 61
In this episode of Dirt Every Day
), Fred Williams and Dave Chappelle drag a tired, old 03 Chevy Avalanche out of the cobwebs and spruce it up for a north Idaho snow racebecause nothing is faster in the snow than an Avalanche! The big truck has an 8.1L big-block and solid 1-ton axles front and rear, but the tires are only 37 inches tall. Will it be enough to win the race, or will the big truck get snowbank stuck? Tune in now to find out.