Dirt Every Day Ep. 61 Snow Racing an Avalanche - Dirt Every Day Ep. 61



You Tube Snow Racing an Avalanche - Dirt Every Day Ep. 61In this episode of Dirt Every Day presented by Tire Rack ( http://www.tirerack.com ), Fred Williams and Dave Chappelle drag a tired, old 03 Chevy Avalanche out of the cobwebs and spruce it up for a north Idaho snow racebecause nothing is faster in the snow than an Avalanche! The big truck has an 8.1L big-block and solid 1-ton axles front and rear, but the tires are only 37 inches tall. Will it be enough to win the race, or will the big truck get snowbank stuck? Tune in now to find out.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Likes: (1)

pete 56