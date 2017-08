Tuning CB radio antenna After a basic install I measured the SWR and run into rather unpleasant results.



With antenna in the mount on the nudge bar the SWR reads about 4.



With antenna dismounted and thrown flat on the bonnet it reads perfect 1.1.



As soon as I move the antenna, not to speak mount it vertically, the SWR reading goes bad again.



Any idea what is the culprit of the issue?





















After a basic install I measured the SWR and run into rather unpleasant results.With antenna in the mount on the nudge bar the SWR reads about 4.With antenna dismounted and thrown flat on the bonnet it reads perfect 1.1.As soon as I move the antenna, not to speak mount it vertically, the SWR reading goes bad again.Any idea what is the culprit of the issue?