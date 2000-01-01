 Sydney Gumtree: 2001 Jeep Wrangler: Doorless, Low KMs, Lots of Upgrades - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Sydney (from NC, USA)
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Default Sydney Gumtree: 2001 Jeep Wrangler: Doorless, Low KMs, Lots of Upgrades
https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-view-de...dId=1141512990


Regretfully selling my beloved Jeep Wrangler as I'm moving overseas (May 2nd).

No doors, no roof, no worries...(but all included if you want to be lame).

(Just booked my flights, more pictures coming soon).

I pretty much get "your-car-is-awesome" looks from everyone wherever I go. Sometimes people even stop to take pictures next to it.

Redbook values it at $6,200-$8,300 and mine has extremely low KMs and a LOT of expensive upgrades so $7000 is a very fair price as I need to sell before going overseas. No low-ball offers.

Model: 2001 4.0 Litre TJ Jeep Wrangler Sport (manual)
- Very low km (I walked to work so I just drove it about 10km per weekend for the last 7 years)

$10,000+ of upgrades:
- Lockers on front diff (great for 4wd)
- Brand new soft top with brand new windows (never used)
- 31" tyres (upgraded from 28")
- Mud Tyres with lots of tread
- 3" lift
- Bull Bar
- Fog lights
- Snatch strap hooks
- Hidden snorkel air intake routed to cowl behind dash. Prevents water in your air intake during water crossings or when you hit big puddles
- Ooga Horn (sounds like an old fashioned car...oo-ga, oo-ga)
- Waterproof seat covers (neoprene, specific for Jeep)
- Mud mats (really deep good ones)
- AutoWatch immobilizer (security feature so it can't be stolen)
- Upgraded speakers
- Extra seat belt in back seat so the Jeep can carry 5 instead of 4 passengers


The side mirrors mounted to the chassis instead of the doors, which means you can legally drive without the doors. I've written a 20ish page dissertation on all the reasons why it's legal in case you ever get pulled over. Over seven years I've gone through many RBTs and the cops have never said anything about not having doors except once at Stockton Beach. They wrote me a ticket and I sent in my dissertation and they cancelled the ticket as it is in fact not illegal.

I drive with the doors off year round. I just keep a bag of sweatshirts and pants in the back and rug up in the winter. (Yes, the jeep comes with doors so you can put them on).
Pura Vida is white 2001 TJ with 31" tires and 2" lift

