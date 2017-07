KJ seat wiring harness HI all,

Hope someone can steer me in the right direction.

I checked out the wiring harness under my drivers seat to see if I could retrofit a power seat base. I noticed there were 3 separate connectors. One would be for the seatbelt sensor, but am unsure what the other two are.



The same wiring pattern exists for the front passenger's seat as well.



Would they be connections to allow me to plug'n'play a power seat????



cheers

