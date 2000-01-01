2001 WJ Grand Cherokee Overland Asking Price: $3950 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Overland Year: 2001 Condition: Great Odometer KM: 208,000 Rego State: VIC I am selling my 2001 Grand Cherokee Overland.



The vehicle is in fantastic condition inside and out, runs like a dream and has a fantastic gearbox. Full service history and a 2 year aftermarket warranty is included also.



Its the Overland model, so it has the 4.7l High Output V8 petrol engine and qudratrack auto gearbox, sunroof, heated seats (not working, but an easy fix), cruise control and full elecs.



its sitting on a 2" OME lift, but I can remove it if you prefer (or give you the original springs when you buy).



It had a shudder in the front end when I had stock tyres on the 2" lift, but that has gone now I am running wider rubber (but I would suggest having it looked at), it also has an electrical issue at the moment, but I know what the issue is and its a very easy fix (there is a wire in the drivers door that has broken and is causing the issue).



I paid $8k 8 months ago and would be willing to part with it for $4k as I know it has a couple of minor issues.



I will entertain any reasonable offers as I have purchased another JK and need to move this on.



Please call for any questions, I will post pics shortly.



0466 090 259



