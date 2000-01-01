<a href="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538641208&cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Maybe ditch the onboard system and buy an aftermarket one. Tyredog has more settings that can be customised, and may better suit your needs long term.



I had my TPMS out to get wheels powdercoated and put back into stock rims. It was a ~$120 exercise just for the valve stems (they had to break the old ones out before powder-coating - dealer wanted @$200 per TPMS unit and wouldn't sell me just the stems) and whilst I got the outcome I was after on my situation, I wouldn't recommend going through the headache of it and just get new valve stems with aftermarket TPMS for ~$300