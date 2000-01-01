 TPMS and steel rims - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


I've been looking at replacing my OEM rims with 8X17 steels. Talking to Tyre Power here in Adelaide he says they cannot fit the OEM TPMS sensors. Now, I could leave them out and do without TPMS but would rather keep it working.

What have you guys done when going to steels on your JKs.

Rod
2012 JKU Wrangler
2000 WJ Grand Cherokee.

Get rid of them and buy an aev Procal and turn them off and alter your tyre size so your speedo is accurate

Maybe ditch the onboard system and buy an aftermarket one. Tyredog has more settings that can be customised, and may better suit your needs long term.

I had my TPMS out to get wheels powdercoated and put back into stock rims. It was a ~$120 exercise just for the valve stems (they had to break the old ones out before powder-coating - dealer wanted @$200 per TPMS unit and wouldn't sell me just the stems) and whilst I got the outcome I was after on my situation, I wouldn't recommend going through the headache of it and just get new valve stems with aftermarket TPMS for ~$300
