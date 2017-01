Half cab lower panel for CJ8 scrambler Asking Price: $250 Condition: good, some surface rust on one side. Location: Bundaberg, QLD Half cab lower panel for CJ8 scrambler.



I got this part when Jeep Australia closed the factory in Brisbane. It's been sitting in the shed for a long time and needs to find a CJ8 to live on.



I travel to Brisbane occasionally so may be able to get it to a mates place in Red Hill.



Half cab lower panel for CJ8 scrambler.I got this part when Jeep Australia closed the factory in Brisbane. It's been sitting in the shed for a long time and needs to find a CJ8 to live on.I travel to Brisbane occasionally so may be able to get it to a mates place in Red Hill.Can help get it to a freight company.

