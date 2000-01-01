So after a couple of busy weeks with a very patient and understanding customer, we have been able to do the following with his late '13 8-Speed Overland:
Note: This vehicle is fitted with 275/65-18 semi aggressive all-terrains which will LOWER overall dyno figures, the % gains will remain the same.
Additionally of note: This vehicle is still fitted with the STANDARD catback exhaust system.
A/ Base line dyno run
B/ Custom tune (18:1 AFR) (30psi dropping to around 25psi in the top end)
C/ Install pre-fabricated DPF Delete pipe (boost was unaltered but AFR leaned off to 19:1)
D/ Custom tune to suit DPF Delete (18:1 AFR) (Boost unaltered)
E/ Installed pre-fabricated Intercooler muffler delete pipe
F/ Installed Flash lube catch can
Custom tune - $1195
DPF delete pipe - $430 ($595 fitted)
Catback exhaust - $990 ($1155 fitted)
Turbo back exhaust - $1420 ($1695 fitted)
Intercooler muffler delete - $95 ($122.50 fitted)
Dyno graph and pics below: