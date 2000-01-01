 DPF Delete pics and dyno results! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

DPF Delete pics and dyno results!
So after a couple of busy weeks with a very patient and understanding customer, we have been able to do the following with his late '13 8-Speed Overland:

Note: This vehicle is fitted with 275/65-18 semi aggressive all-terrains which will LOWER overall dyno figures, the % gains will remain the same.

Additionally of note: This vehicle is still fitted with the STANDARD catback exhaust system.

A/ Base line dyno run

B/ Custom tune (18:1 AFR) (30psi dropping to around 25psi in the top end)

C/ Install pre-fabricated DPF Delete pipe (boost was unaltered but AFR leaned off to 19:1)

D/ Custom tune to suit DPF Delete (18:1 AFR) (Boost unaltered)

E/ Installed pre-fabricated Intercooler muffler delete pipe

F/ Installed Flash lube catch can

Custom tune - $1195
DPF delete pipe - $430 ($595 fitted)
Catback exhaust - $990 ($1155 fitted)
Turbo back exhaust - $1420 ($1695 fitted)
Intercooler muffler delete - $95 ($122.50 fitted)

Dyno graph and pics below:









Default
Interesting.
How much did this cost?

M
Default
Interesting.
How much did this cost?

M
Custom tune - $1195
DPF delete pipe - $430 ($595 fitted)
Catback exhaust - $990 ($1155 fitted)
Turbo back exhaust - $1420 ($1695 fitted)
Intercooler muffler delete - $95 ($122.50 fitted)
Default
Gday trailhawk
What was the difference when the intercooler muffler delete pipe was put in?
Silverfox
Default
Gday trailhawk
What was the difference when the intercooler muffler delete pipe was put in?
Silverfox
Unfortunately a before and after was not done as we were up against a time restraint. I will hopefully get to do that test on my car in the next couple of weeks.
