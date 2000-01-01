new member 01' WJ looking for suspension advice Hey guys,



new member here after reading countless thread whilst googling.

as the title reads, i've got a 01 WJ grand cherokee and i'm wanting to get some mods done to do it to make it easier when i go up the bush hunting or getting to hard to reach places. (its a 4.7 v8, quadra trac 2)



now there is so many different threads and info on lifitng on modding them i thought i'd ask here.



my main concern is the lift, lot of guys complaining about huge vibration and incorrect driveshafts for any kind of aftermarket lift. i've got some after market 2" coil spacers short term untill i buy a proper spring lift, but i'm still thinking ill only go to around the 2" mark.

is this true? and if so where do i get driveshafts that will work and cost etc?



