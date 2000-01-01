Help needed! Stranded XJ with horrible idle/miss Hey guys,

I have a 2001 XJ with the 4.0 petrol and as I was driving felt a big miss. The car now struggles to get up to speed but will every now and then clean up if I give it a boot. It struggles to hold idle if in gear but as soon as the load is off it in park or neutral it will idle OK again.

Driving at a constant speed it hard too with it surging or missing really badly.



