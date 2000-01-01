 Help needed! Stranded XJ with horrible idle/miss - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XJ / MJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Help needed! Stranded XJ with horrible idle/miss


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Madballs  Madballs is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 59
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 0
Liked 5 Times in 2 Posts
Default Help needed! Stranded XJ with horrible idle/miss
Hey guys,
I have a 2001 XJ with the 4.0 petrol and as I was driving felt a big miss. The car now struggles to get up to speed but will every now and then clean up if I give it a boot. It struggles to hold idle if in gear but as soon as the load is off it in park or neutral it will idle OK again.
Driving at a constant speed it hard too with it surging or missing really badly.

Any help is greatly appreciated as I am on holidays with the family and am a fair distance from home with the jeep as our only means of transportation!

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 32 Minutes Ago
bruggz351's Avatar
bruggz351  bruggz351 is online now
HydroKing
  
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Casino
Posts: 5,150
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 5,165
Liked 1,282 Times in 684 Posts
Default
Blocked fuel filter, man.

Sent from my HTC_0PJA10 using Tapatalk
__________________
Likes: (1)
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 18 Minutes Ago
rustynuts's Avatar
rustynuts  rustynuts is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Sydney northern beaches
Posts: 1,378
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2,109
Liked 758 Times in 423 Posts
Default
It could also be a vacume leak. Have a quick check under the bonnet for a hose that has come off. Check the PCV valve and hose that runs from the top rear of the rocker cover to the intake manifold.
Symptoms of a vac leak can be an OK idle with no load because the IAC valve may compensate. Missing under light load and ok running when booted.
__________________
Go hard. You can rest when you die
"98 XJ. RE 3.5 inch lift. Dana 44. 31's
  #4  
Old 6 Minutes Ago
Madballs  Madballs is online now
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 59
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 0
Liked 5 Times in 2 Posts
Default
Thanks guys, I really appreciate your replys and will check both in the morning.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:13 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=