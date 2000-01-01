Hi all, and Thanks for taking the time to look at my add.
For Sale is my much loved Jeep Wrangler with Renegade pack,
This is a fully optioned vehicle with heaps of extra's.
The Renegade pack includes the Hard and Soft tops, upgraded stereo, with a "subwoofa" that I have been told makes my music sound ,"sick" However I think that it adds extra base and really rounds out the sound.
Side airbags, sidesteps, apple/ android (it prefers apple) compatible head unit.
and full sets of rubber and carpet floor mats.
Other accessories include
HotHeads roof liner installed in the hard top to reduce the heat,
Shadecloth roof cover (seriously you need this in summer or you will burn to a crisp in like no time at all)
OEM Jeep Car Bra
Seat covers that have been installed since the first week
Micky T ATZ's
AEV Snorkel
50mm lift kit (Thanks SBR Offroad)
ARB bull bar *ARB Intensity spotlights not included
Long Range fuel tank
Uneek 4x4 Rhino Compatible roof rack
Emergency fold-down picnic table on tailgate
SAMCO Turbo Hoses
Towbar and kit
and I have taken the restrictor plate off the silver dragon (not exactly street legal so keep it on the down low)
There might be some additional stuff that I have forgotten about but I have kept every receipt for this vehicle and it comes with a full service record.
Why would I be parting with a car that has been setup as daily driver than can handle some offroad? - well in the last few years I have spent too many Km's in the country touring and not enough 4WD'ing.
And in all that time touring this sucker has not missed a beat. been very happy with it, very regretful sale
Located in Scarbrough WA Please PM for contact details and further information