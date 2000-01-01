





2013 jku Asking Price: $36,000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Unlimited W/Renegade Pack Year: 2013 Condition: Loved Odometer KM: 80,000 Rego State: WA Hi all, and Thanks for taking the time to look at my add.



For Sale is my much loved Jeep Wrangler with Renegade pack,

This is a fully optioned vehicle with heaps of extra's.



The Renegade pack includes the Hard and Soft tops, upgraded stereo, with a "subwoofa" that I have been told makes my music sound ,"sick" However I think that it adds extra base and really rounds out the sound.



Side airbags, sidesteps, apple/ android (it prefers apple) compatible head unit.

and full sets of rubber and carpet floor mats.

Other accessories include

HotHeads roof liner installed in the hard top to reduce the heat,

Shadecloth roof cover (seriously you need this in summer or you will burn to a crisp in like no time at all)

OEM Jeep Car Bra

Seat covers that have been installed since the first week

Micky T ATZ's

AEV Snorkel

50mm lift kit (Thanks SBR Offroad)

ARB bull bar *ARB Intensity spotlights not included

Long Range fuel tank

Uneek 4x4 Rhino Compatible roof rack

Emergency fold-down picnic table on tailgate

SAMCO Turbo Hoses

Towbar and kit

and I have taken the restrictor plate off the silver dragon (not exactly street legal so keep it on the down low)



There might be some additional stuff that I have forgotten about but I have kept every receipt for this vehicle and it comes with a full service record.





Why would I be parting with a car that has been setup as daily driver than can handle some offroad? - well in the last few years I have spent too many Km's in the country touring and not enough 4WD'ing.



And in all that time touring this sucker has not missed a beat. been very happy with it, very regretful sale

