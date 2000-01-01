Photos: Jeep JL and Pickup Caught Towing! TAMWORTH, New Hampshire – We're tempted to tell you that the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is ridiculous.



It’s a good thing we have a web of spies working for us. We’re not talking about Russians here, just a network of fans that know to keep a camera handy.



That worked out for one Jp reader, when before his very eyes this pair of disguised Jeep test mules–what certainly appears to be the Jeep JL and the Jeep pickup–came rolling into the same parking lot he just happened to be in too. These two photos show us something we have not seen before–the new Jeeps towing trailers.



The Jeep Pickup can be seen wearing what looks like a Class IV towing receiver on its tail end, and that appears to be supplemented with a heavy duty weight-distribution system.



It’s hard to tell by the size of the trailer, it could be full or empty and anything in between, but the weight being towed can at least be best guessed at upwards of 5,000 pounds (otherwise no weight distribution would be necessary) and likely no more than 10,000 pounds (the limit of a Class IV hitch.) Regardless of any guess, that weight class suggests the Jeep Pickup will be a big hit for all off-road enthusiasts. I mean who doesn’t want a Jeep pickup?







Smaller, yet just as impressive, is the trailer tagging along behind the JL mule. The weight of that trailer (who knows how much lead or sand they have stowed inside) must be up near the JL prototype’s maximum trailer tongue weight capacity, as it looks like the rear suspension of the Jeep has been pushed down on its haunches.



Aside from blatant advertising aspect of the trailer, and the unknown of how much or little it carries, the fact that we’re seeing Jeep prototypes enduring real tow testing is a positive sign. What are you hoping for in the next Jeep?



