STEDI light bars, good quality products??? Hi guys,



I'm looking to purchase my light bars. I've been to TJM and saw Xray Vision, and I was really impressed. However, it's also very costy. I checked couple of other options, and one of the products draw my eye is a company called STEDI. I checked they are Melbourne based company, and seems like they were manufacturing LED bars (Someone please corrects me if they are not).



However, I still got little bit concern with their lights quality and longevity. As in my case, I don't drive rural road in night time very often, probably once per month or two months; hence I don't really think investing a Xray Vision or Great White would be very benefitial to me.



All in all, I'm very keen on any thoughts given here, especially some STEDI products review.



Thanks



