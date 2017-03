50 inch light bar whistling Hi guys,



I'm looking for some light bar ATM. I heard that installing a roof light bar would b causing some whistling issue. I called some light bar supplier this morning, and they told me that it was caused by inproper installation. Is this true? I wonder is it quite often the 50'' roof light bar whistling?



Thanks



Li Hi guys,I'm looking for some light bar ATM. I heard that installing a roof light bar would b causing some whistling issue. I called some light bar supplier this morning, and they told me that it was caused by inproper installation. Is this true? I wonder is it quite often the 50'' roof light bar whistling?ThanksLi