Early XJ Aluminium bullbar Asking Price: $200 Condition: Used but straight Location: Monash, Victoria Nothing wrong with this I just replaces it with a Warn winch bar.

Easy fitting to existing bumper mounts.

So lightweight I took it off alone, refitting would be an hour at most to swap over from a stock bar.

Prefer local puck up due to the size.

KCs not included.



1x CJ8

1x YJ

1x MJ

1x XJ

1x Jeep trailers.

1x Empty Wallet.