Uneek 4dr Roof Rack Asking Price: $1200.00 Condition: Near New Location: Logan, Brisbane After having just picked up our new, to us, '13 4door wrangler we have decided we don't need the Uneek roof rack .It only just fits in our shed, if we go away everything fits in the car or camper so it is only there to hold the awning up. Very good condition, has the removable panel over the front roof sections. Has an ARB awning attatched at the moment, if I get the price that can come with it. Located Logan area for inspection, pick up. Photo's to follow. After having just picked up our new, to us, '13 4door wrangler we have decided we don't need the Uneek roof rack .It only just fits in our shed, if we go away everything fits in the car or camper so it is only there to hold the awning up. Very good condition, has the removable panel over the front roof sections. Has an ARB awning attatched at the moment, if I get the price that can come with it. Located Logan area for inspection, pick up. Photo's to follow. __________________

Modifications,what modifications? That's factory fitted..........