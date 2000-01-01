KK Cherokee Interior Lights Flashing when using Indicator/High Beam Hi there fellow Jeepers!



I have a 2011 KK Jeep Cherokee Sport which I picked up recently. Love my Jeep!

Did a very early morning trip to the snow last week and when activating high beam, or indicating, every now and then the interior lights would flash... I thought I was going mad at first.

I've fiddled around with the left stalk indicator/high beam and it looks like it's a little finicky.



Has any one else had the same/similar issue?

If so, is it an easy fix? Something I can sort myself?



