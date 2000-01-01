 KK Cherokee Interior Lights Flashing when using Indicator/High Beam - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

2 Hours Ago
DiscoDave
Hi there fellow Jeepers!

I have a 2011 KK Jeep Cherokee Sport which I picked up recently. Love my Jeep!
Did a very early morning trip to the snow last week and when activating high beam, or indicating, every now and then the interior lights would flash... I thought I was going mad at first.
I've fiddled around with the left stalk indicator/high beam and it looks like it's a little finicky.

Has any one else had the same/similar issue?
If so, is it an easy fix? Something I can sort myself?

It's not affecting the car in any way other than being a little annoying, so it's not overly urgent.

1 Hour Ago
skipperau
skipperau
When you say flash, are we talking a definitive off and on, or more a dulling of the interior lighting?
If a definite off then on while using the switch the switch unit may be worn/faulty and that is easy enough to change with moderate skills. If it is a dulling of the lighting that may be a more voltage related issue in which case getting an auto electrical guy to check your charging system would be the go.
57 Minutes Ago
DiscoDave
Hey skipperau - cheers for the speedy reply.

It's a definitive on/off, like I'm flicking a switch.
