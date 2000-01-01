Hi there fellow Jeepers!
I have a 2011 KK Jeep Cherokee Sport which I picked up recently. Love my Jeep!
Did a very early morning trip to the snow last week and when activating high beam, or indicating, every now and then the interior lights would flash... I thought I was going mad at first.
I've fiddled around with the left stalk indicator/high beam and it looks like it's a little finicky.
Has any one else had the same/similar issue?
If so, is it an easy fix? Something I can sort myself?
It's not affecting the car in any way other than being a little annoying, so it's not overly urgent.