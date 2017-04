replacement LL shocks Hello

I have a busted Sashs Self Leveling shock on my 2011 WK2 Diesel can anyone offer idea's for a replacement ,the best I can find is Rock Auto USA $655.00 for two delivered HelloI have a busted Sashs Self Leveling shock on my 2011 WK2 Diesel can anyone offer idea's for a replacement ,the best I can find is Rock Auto USA $655.00 for two delivered