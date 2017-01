Jk rear drawers, fridge and tiltable slide, etc Asking Price: 1500ono Condition: As new Location: Endeavour hills vic Selling the set up out of my jk, custom rear drawers , tiltable fridge slide, 60ltr fridge etc



Only about 2 mths old, selling car so parting out....

Will seperate

750 for drawers

750 for fridge and slide

Inspection welcome endeavour hills

Jamie 0415309895



Selling the set up out of my jk, custom rear drawers , tiltable fridge slide, 60ltr fridge etcOnly about 2 mths old, selling car so parting out....Will seperate750 for drawers750 for fridge and slideInspection welcome endeavour hillsJamie 0415309895