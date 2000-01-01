Check your 6, Wrangler; Ford Bronco will have solid axles, too Ford's midsize and body-on-frame Bronco coming in 2020 -- like the current and next-generation Jeep Wrangler -- will have Dana solid axles front and rear, setting up a head to head off-road battle.













Ford's midsize and body-on-frame Bronco coming in 2020 -- like the current and next-generation Jeep Wrangler -- will have Dana solid axles front and rear, setting up a head to head off-road battle.

