Start:
April 13
End:
April 17
Cost:
$100
Conditions of Entry
1. You must be a current Jeep Action Magazine (printed version) subscriber.
2. Extra charges apply to online magazine subscribers ($65).
3. You must be driving a registered Jeep vehicle.
4. If driving your Jeep on the Moderate + or Hard trips you must have:
a.UHF radio (mounted or hand held)
b. Steel roof or roll bar (all models)
c. Recovery points front and rear
d. All terrain/mud terrain tyres
The above conditions will ensure safety and prevent unprepared Jeeps holding up other participants.
There are other trips for Jeepers without the types of safety equipment listed above - so all subscribers welcome!
WHAT IS CAMP COFFS?
A Jeep only, family orientated event held every year by Jeep Action Magazine in the Coffs Harbour NSW area. Camp Coffs is renowned for its casual and friendly atmosphere with great trips. The event revolves around different graded trips led by local Jeepers going out each day. Afternoons and evenings are socializing with trip briefings, prizes and raffles.
DO I HAVE TO BE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIBER TO ATTEND?
Yes, the event is for our loyal subscribers. You can subscribe at jeepaction.com.au, then register for www.jeepaction.com
DOES MY ELECTRONIC SUBSCRIPTION COVER MY ENTRY
Yes, there is an additional cost of $40 – Kids 15 and under are free – Print Magazine Subscribers: $100 – Electronic Subscribers: $140
CAN I REGISTER AT CAMP?
There are definitely no registrations at camp. Please register online and remember registrations are limited, remember to bring your registration paper work with you.
WHAT FACILITIES ARE AT CAMP?
Camp Coffs is based at a rural showground. Camping facility are flushing toilets and hot showers, these can get busy at peak times. There is on-site catering with meals for purchase and plenty of room for the kids to run around. There is camping room for vans, campers, tents and swags.