Register Now for Easter Camp Coffs Easter Bookings >>



Start:

April 13

End:

April 17

Cost:

$100







Conditions of Entry



1. You must be a current Jeep Action Magazine (printed version) subscriber.



2. Extra charges apply to online magazine subscribers ($65).



3. You must be driving a registered Jeep vehicle.



4. If driving your Jeep on the Moderate + or Hard trips you must have:

a.UHF radio (mounted or hand held)

b. Steel roof or roll bar (all models)

c. Recovery points front and rear

d. All terrain/mud terrain tyres

The above conditions will ensure safety and prevent unprepared Jeeps holding up other participants.



There are other trips for Jeepers without the types of safety equipment listed above - so all subscribers welcome!





WHAT IS CAMP COFFS?

A Jeep only, family orientated event held every year by Jeep Action Magazine in the Coffs Harbour NSW area. Camp Coffs is renowned for its casual and friendly atmosphere with great trips. The event revolves around different graded trips led by local Jeepers going out each day. Afternoons and evenings are socializing with trip briefings, prizes and raffles.



DO I HAVE TO BE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIBER TO ATTEND?

Yes, the event is for our loyal subscribers. You can subscribe at jeepaction.com.au, then register for



DOES MY ELECTRONIC SUBSCRIPTION COVER MY ENTRY

Yes, there is an additional cost of $40 – Kids 15 and under are free – Print Magazine Subscribers: $100 – Electronic Subscribers: $140



CAN I REGISTER AT CAMP?

There are definitely no registrations at camp. Please register online and remember registrations are limited, remember to bring your registration paper work with you.



WHAT FACILITIES ARE AT CAMP?

Camp Coffs is based at a rural showground. Camping facility are flushing toilets and hot showers, these can get busy at peak times. There is on-site catering with meals for purchase and plenty of room for the kids to run around. There is camping room for vans, campers, tents and swags. Camp Coffs Easter Bookings >> http://jeepaction.com.au/event/camp-coffs-2017/ Start:April 13End:April 17Cost:$100Conditions of Entry1. You must be a current Jeep Action Magazine (printed version) subscriber.2. Extra charges apply to online magazine subscribers ($65).3. You must be driving a registered Jeep vehicle.4. If driving your Jeep on the Moderate + or Hard trips you must have:a.UHF radio (mounted or hand held)b. Steel roof or roll bar (all models)c. Recovery points front and reard. All terrain/mud terrain tyresThe above conditions will ensure safety and prevent unprepared Jeeps holding up other participants.There are other trips for Jeepers without the types of safety equipment listed above - so all subscribers welcome!WHAT IS CAMP COFFS?A Jeep only, family orientated event held every year by Jeep Action Magazine in the Coffs Harbour NSW area. Camp Coffs is renowned for its casual and friendly atmosphere with great trips. The event revolves around different graded trips led by local Jeepers going out each day. Afternoons and evenings are socializing with trip briefings, prizes and raffles.DO I HAVE TO BE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIBER TO ATTEND?Yes, the event is for our loyal subscribers. You can subscribe at jeepaction.com.au, then register for www.jeepaction.com DOES MY ELECTRONIC SUBSCRIPTION COVER MY ENTRYYes, there is an additional cost of $40 – Kids 15 and under are free – Print Magazine Subscribers: $100 – Electronic Subscribers: $140CAN I REGISTER AT CAMP?There are definitely no registrations at camp. Please register online and remember registrations are limited, remember to bring your registration paper work with you.WHAT FACILITIES ARE AT CAMP?Camp Coffs is based at a rural showground. Camping facility are flushing toilets and hot showers, these can get busy at peak times. There is on-site catering with meals for purchase and plenty of room for the kids to run around. There is camping room for vans, campers, tents and swags.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Subscribe to Adventure __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com