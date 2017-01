Crank but no start and asd code Can the cps cause an automatic shutdown relay code on a 96 xj cherokee ? The jeep cranks and cranks but won't start 9/10 times... leave it for abit then go agian and it will fire right up... but then nothing agian... before this became a constant the jeep stalled along the freeway and then started back up... only to progressively get worse and worse.. any help would be much appreciated Can the cps cause an automatic shutdown relay code on a 96 xj cherokee ? The jeep cranks and cranks but won't start 9/10 times... leave it for abit then go agian and it will fire right up... but then nothing agian... before this became a constant the jeep stalled along the freeway and then started back up... only to progressively get worse and worse.. any help would be much appreciated Last edited by black magic; 37 Minutes Ago at 09:32 PM .