JBA UCA install problem Hey guys.

So went to install my new Upper control arms from JBA today and ran into a issue. The ball joint bolt part is tapered and as i was tightening the nut its dragging in all good then got snug but there was still a big gap between the boot and top washer so i kept tightening and ended up stripping the thread.... 3 hourse later of cutting drilling swearing i got it out but destroyed it in the process.

I recon it is too thick for the hole.

Im going to contact Marlon at JBA and see what he says but im pretty certain i was doing everything correctly.

