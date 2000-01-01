 JBA UCA install problem - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


JBA UCA install problem
Hey guys.
So went to install my new Upper control arms from JBA today and ran into a issue. The ball joint bolt part is tapered and as i was tightening the nut its dragging in all good then got snug but there was still a big gap between the boot and top washer so i kept tightening and ended up stripping the thread.... 3 hourse later of cutting drilling swearing i got it out but destroyed it in the process.
I recon it is too thick for the hole.
Im going to contact Marlon at JBA and see what he says but im pretty certain i was doing everything correctly.
Did any of you guys have any issues installing yours?

JBA Uppers?
Did you use the spacer?
See my install

I never had a spacer with mine nor did the instructions mention a spacer. Just had a washer.
That would have worked but.
Did yours come with that renovator?
