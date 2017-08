Quote: Originally Posted by grandpa_spec Installing rear adjustable arms in the iro 6.5 critical path kit what measurements hole to hole should the length of the rear arms roughly be

Cannot remember if the rear arms are the same as the Critical kit.



My rear arm hole centres are 935mm apart.



