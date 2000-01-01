 2003 WG Overland with extras - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Old 47 Minutes Ago
Default 2003 WG Overland with extras
Asking Price: $11,500 negotiable
Make: Jeep
Model: WG
Year: 2003
Condition: Good
Odometer KM: 238000
Rego State: Vic
A regretful sale!!
I'm travelling ~1000Km's a week to work and need something more economical. That's the ONLY reason for selling. Anyway...
The car is in excellent condition for its age. Importantly, the engine was rebuilt March last year and has done only ~35,000Km's.

It has all that an Overland should have: 4.7HO engine, factory Rock Sliders, Sunroof, full leather, electric/heated seats, electric/heated mirrors, cruise, dual climate control, factory aux 12v points front and cargo area, Quadradrive, etc.

What I've added:
3" lift
JK rims with 265/70R17 Cooper ST's @ 50%
Safari snorkel
Uneek bullbar
22" light bar
12,000lb Domina8or Winch (never used in anger, I've not been stuck yet)
Dual battery setup
Air compressor and 2nd battery mounted in the spare wheel well
240v 600w inverter
2 extra 12v aux plugs in rear
Rear shelf with drawers
and probably more I've not thought of yet

I've only taken the Jeep on one off road trip to date. We spent five days in the Vic High Country over Xmas and it ran/performed faultlessly. I was very impressed with the Quadradrive (my last Jeep was a twin locked XJ, so I've done a bit of off roading ).

Nothing needed to be done to this WG, just load up your gear and go where ever you want!
Registered till Oct 2017 and I will provide a RWC.
All receipts available.
For tapatalk users:
2003 Overland, odometer= 238000Km's, Engine= 35,000Km's
Oil & filter changed every 5000Km's since rebuild
Average fuel consumption= 13L/100Km's
$11,500 negotiable (within reason)

A couple of pic's (I'll get some more updated pic's loaded shortly, car needs a wash):



Before fitting Snorkel, winch and lightbar:


When the engine was rebuilt (0.020" overbore, new pistons, rings, bearings, timing set, waterpump, oil pump, valve seats, intake valves and heads checked for hardness):


The Jeep won't be ready for sale for ~2 weeks, I have to organise other transport...yes, I'm buying another Jeep but a diesel, WH probably.

PM here or call me on 0408 336650 with any inquiries.
__________________
'96 XJ, 4.5", 33" MTZ's, Twin Locked (Gone now)
2003 WG Overland, 4.7 HO, 3" lift, 32" Coopers
Last edited by ruffy01; 44 Minutes Ago at 02:00 PM.

