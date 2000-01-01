2003 WG Overland with extras Asking Price: $11,500 negotiable Make: Jeep Model: WG Year: 2003 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 238000 Rego State: Vic A regretful sale!!

I'm travelling ~1000Km's a week to work and need something more economical. That's the ONLY reason for selling. Anyway...

The car is in excellent condition for its age. Importantly, the engine was rebuilt March last year and has done only ~35,000Km's.



It has all that an Overland should have: 4.7HO engine, factory Rock Sliders, Sunroof, full leather, electric/heated seats, electric/heated mirrors, cruise, dual climate control, factory aux 12v points front and cargo area, Quadradrive, etc.



What I've added:

3" lift

JK rims with 265/70R17 Cooper ST's @ 50%

Safari snorkel

Uneek bullbar

22" light bar

12,000lb Domina8or Winch (never used in anger, I've not been stuck yet)

Dual battery setup

Air compressor and 2nd battery mounted in the spare wheel well

240v 600w inverter

2 extra 12v aux plugs in rear

Rear shelf with drawers

and probably more I've not thought of yet



I've only taken the Jeep on one off road trip to date. We spent five days in the Vic High Country over Xmas and it ran/performed faultlessly. I was very impressed with the Quadradrive (my last Jeep was a twin locked XJ, so I've done a bit of off roading ).



Nothing needed to be done to this WG, just load up your gear and go where ever you want!

Registered till Oct 2017 and I will provide a RWC.

All receipts available.

For tapatalk users:

2003 Overland, odometer= 238000Km's, Engine= 35,000Km's

Oil & filter changed every 5000Km's since rebuild

Average fuel consumption= 13L/100Km's

$11,500 negotiable (within reason)



A couple of pic's (I'll get some more updated pic's loaded shortly, car needs a wash):







Before fitting Snorkel, winch and lightbar:





When the engine was rebuilt (0.020" overbore, new pistons, rings, bearings, timing set, waterpump, oil pump, valve seats, intake valves and heads checked for hardness):





The Jeep won't be ready for sale for ~2 weeks, I have to organise other transport...yes, I'm buying another Jeep but a diesel, WH probably.



PM here or call me on 0408 336650 with any inquiries. A regretful sale!!I'm travelling ~1000Km's a week to work and need something more economical. That's the ONLY reason for selling. Anyway...The car is in excellent condition for its age. Importantly, the engine was rebuilt March last year and has done only ~35,000Km's.It has all that an Overland should have: 4.7HO engine, factory Rock Sliders, Sunroof, full leather, electric/heated seats, electric/heated mirrors, cruise, dual climate control, factory aux 12v points front and cargo area, Quadradrive, etc.What I've added:3" liftJK rims with 265/70R17 Cooper ST's @ 50%Safari snorkelUneek bullbar22" light bar12,000lb Domina8or Winch (never used in anger, I've not been stuck yet)Dual battery setupAir compressor and 2nd battery mounted in the spare wheel well240v 600w inverter2 extra 12v aux plugs in rearRear shelf with drawersand probably more I've not thought of yetI've only taken the Jeep on one off road trip to date. We spent five days in the Vic High Country over Xmas and it ran/performed faultlessly. I was very impressed with the Quadradrive (my last Jeep was a twin locked XJ, so I've done a bit of off roading).Nothing needed to be done to this WG, just load up your gear and go where ever you want!All receipts available.For tapatalk users:2003 Overland, odometer= 238000Km's, Engine= 35,000Km'sOil & filter changed every 5000Km's since rebuildAverage fuel consumption= 13L/100Km's$11,500 negotiable (within reason)A couple of pic's (I'll get some more updated pic's loaded shortly, car needs a wash):Before fitting Snorkel, winch and lightbar:When the engine was rebuilt (0.020" overbore, new pistons, rings, bearings, timing set, waterpump, oil pump, valve seats, intake valves and heads checked for hardness):The Jeep won't be ready for sale for ~2 weeks, I have to organise other transport...yes, I'm buying another Jeep but a diesel, WH probably.PM here or call me on 0408 336650 with any inquiries. __________________

'96 XJ, 4.5", 33" MTZ's, Twin Locked (Gone now)

2003 WG Overland, 4.7 HO, 3" lift, 32" Coopers Last edited by ruffy01; 44 Minutes Ago at 02:00 PM .