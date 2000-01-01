Weird stuttering/misfiring Got a bit of a weird one for you guys.



Couple of weeks ago my 2007 3.8 Started to run rough and then threw an engine code and light for cylinder 3 misfire.



Changed the plugs and the leads and all was great.



Turned the car on the other day and it feels like one cylinder is late firing every now and then. Wiggled the leads and it ran better but its back.



Driving down the highway it's alright, but every now and then it's surging. Hasn't thrown a code but I'm sure it's not far off.



Do you think it's heat soak?



I tried reseating all the leads and plugs this morning but nothing has really changed.



Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.



Just kidding, mine is black aswell.