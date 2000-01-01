 Urgent Advice Required - Noisy Front Driveshaft CV - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Exclamation Urgent Advice Required - Noisy Front Driveshaft CV
Hey all.

Been on holidays up in Broome and Cape Leveque since Good Friday with the Commander towing our camper trailer and due to head home tomorrow on the 830km trip back to Karratha.

On the trip back from Cape Leveque on Friday we got airborne a couple of times over some whoops (Cape Leveque Road is unsealed for 86km and pretty rough in places) and whilst the Commander handled it well, it now has a slight driveline vibration and upon inspection I can confirm that the front driveshaft CV (rear/transfer case end) boot is torn and it is obviously on its way out.

I know that you can replace them with a BA/BF XR8/XR6T Ute CV like these: http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/FORD-FALC...-/282163567277

However, what I want to know is if I can run the gauntlet back home without the risk of it failing on me, or even if I can bodge it up for the trip home to make it last the distance? I think I remember seeing someone on here pack theirs full of grease and then wrap a thick plastic bag over it with zip ties to stop the grease flying out and the dirt from coming in.

How long would it last as it is? Although I am on sealed road all the way home, I would imagine it would be the heat, lack of grease and dirt that will kill it.

The other option is to order one in at Repco and staying in Broome for another couple of nights!
Default
Looks like I have to bodge it up and run the gauntlet back home.

Just rang Repco and they don't have one for an XR8 Ute in stock and won't be here until the end of next week. Plus the price - they quoted me $650!! Said they could do one for $420, plus air freight to get it here quicker. I would rather take it in and get a custom shaft made for it at that price.

I have been searching online and a few people have temporarily repaired them using large heat shrink tubing or a motorbike inner tube and some large hose clamps. Going to grab some grease and materials from Repco and give it a crack.
Default
Thanks Patience, but I am not talking about the halfshaft axle CV, mine is the front driveshaft CV.

Clarky - I understand that it can let go at any time, but wouldn't it be the lack of grease and heat that would kill it within 200km?

If I can re-grease mine and seal it up with some heat shrink or a rubber sleeve of some sort, surely it will last quite a bit longer?
