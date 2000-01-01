Urgent Advice Required - Noisy Front Driveshaft CV Hey all.



Been on holidays up in Broome and Cape Leveque since Good Friday with the Commander towing our camper trailer and due to head home tomorrow on the 830km trip back to Karratha.



On the trip back from Cape Leveque on Friday we got airborne a couple of times over some whoops (Cape Leveque Road is unsealed for 86km and pretty rough in places) and whilst the Commander handled it well, it now has a slight driveline vibration and upon inspection I can confirm that the front driveshaft CV (rear/transfer case end) boot is torn and it is obviously on its way out.



I know that you can replace them with a BA/BF XR8/XR6T Ute CV like these:



However, what I want to know is if I can run the gauntlet back home without the risk of it failing on me, or even if I can bodge it up for the trip home to make it last the distance? I think I remember seeing someone on here pack theirs full of grease and then wrap a thick plastic bag over it with zip ties to stop the grease flying out and the dirt from coming in.



How long would it last as it is? Although I am on sealed road all the way home, I would imagine it would be the heat, lack of grease and dirt that will kill it.



