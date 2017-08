Hi



Our oil temps get up to 120 degrees for a few seconds when towing the van up a steep hill. Have been told that is normal and the alarm only goes on at 130 degrees. Normal towing sits at 110-112 degrees.Normal driving it sits at about 100-104 degrees.



Change the oil every 6 months or at 5000km.



