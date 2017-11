Commander or Grand tyre pressure sensors I have a set of 5 TPMS for sale.

Check them out in the for sale section

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...35#post1623835



I still have heaps of Grand & Commander parts for sale too.

Send me a PM for more details or just look at my for sale threads.



I have a set of 5 TPMS for sale.Check them out in the for sale sectionI still have heaps of Grand & Commander parts for sale too.Send me a PM for more details or just look at my for sale threads. __________________

Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!