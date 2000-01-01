ABS and speedo problems I have ABS problems that seem not to go away  Does anybody have any good ideas on eliminating the problem?

The auto electrician scanned it and came back with that the ABS controller is more than likely stuffed as it comes back with Left and right hand rear speed sensor faulty and I only have one in the rear differential.



Symptoms showing currently:

- After start up ABS light is on. When speeding up to around 20km/h it either goes out or the handbrake light comes on too.

- Engine running and tranny in N and speedo is slightly jumping. With increase of rpm indicated speed goes up too but never more than 20km/h

- ABS light stays on when driving. Sometimes speedo is working sometimes not.

- As soon as the handbrake light comes on the speedo is working again too.

- Sometimes the ABS light goes out and does not come back on till after 60km continues driving or sometimes just after 500m.



