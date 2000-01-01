Electric Fan Bypass Switch I was reading online and watching a youtube vid about adding a fan bypass switch to manually control the electric fan I would like to manage my temps better especially going to Bris soon TRAFFIC! I just put in a new hiflow water pump clutch fan the rad is only a yr old as is the thermostat I would just like to keep it under 100 deg has anyone done this I believe its a ground relay thing to fit the switch

Is it easy and some instructions please

