The Gobi Stealth Rack is a Very strong & well built rack suitable for carrying large loads such as kayaks, additional camping gear for touring or roof top tents. Great if you want to make the JK into a tourer or to add additional cargo space for weekends, or when there's more than 2 people in the car. Super sturdy rack, and can fit a lot, I used it for large items like large tents, swags, or 2 kayaks, or when on long trips to put large items up there to free up room in the boot for the additional water & supplies needed. It will provide years of reliable service. Below are the details:
Pics:
https://goo.gl/photos/JTpd8Gxb2wo6qBsJ9
Gobi Stealth Rack
- Bought in 2013
- All up I spent $3500 on this rack and extras
- Parts added over the years, some less than 2 years old
- Selling the roof rack as I am selling my Jeep
- Currently the roof rack is in the garage in Ocean Grove
- I have organised all parts and replacements for install (If you ask nicely I'll help you install it)
The main benefits of the Gobi Stealth Rack are:
- Quick release to fold back to lower soft top
- Hard top slides out the back (not compatible with the ladder)
- Lower profile than the Gobi Ranger Rack
- Freedom panels can be removed without tipping the rack back (not compatible with front insert)
- High load capacity (130kg)
- Very sturdy design
- Works with roof up or down
- Low wind noise - it's still a roof rack though
- 4 positions to mount lights at front
- 2 positions to mount lights at the rear
- Easy to install / uninstall form Jeep (about 1 hour, 2 man job to lift things, basic hand tools)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
- LHS Ladder
- Front Insert
- Hi Lift Mount (never used)
- Axe & Shovel Mount
- Wind Deflector
- Quick Release Connectors
This Gobi Stealth Rack was used for camping and carrying kayaks, and has light signs of wear, such as some abrasian on the bars and some small chips from stones Parts exposed to the road, such as the rear brackets have minor rust from use. Pads were used to protect the bars when in use and the powder coat is in very good condition. Small chips in powder coat have been periodically touched up. No major issues.
For some parts, such as protective panels which are not transferable to a new vehicle as they use adhesive, I have sourced new replacements. The front attachment to the B pillar mounts I have purchased a suitable material to replace the foam padding.Everything in good knick, and ready to use. Selling the roof rack as I'm selling my Jeep.