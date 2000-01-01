Finally cracked, looks like I'm going WK2 Well I am at the crossroad, selling the Commander and after looking around, I think the WK2 diesel is the car I will buy.

Funny really, because when I bought the Commander, I was moving on from Land Rover Discoveries and I dreaded the thought of buying a Jeep.

Well after 9 years, I'm impressed, love the Commander and would buy another in a blink.

I've looked at the Pajero, Prado and most others, but after driving the WK2 it is a no brainer.

