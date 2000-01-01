 Now you see them, now you don't - another headlight issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Now you see them, now you don't - another headlight issue
Last month the headlights seemed reluctant to turn on (but did within a few seconds), the vehicle gets mostly driven during the day and often by my partner who will sometimes provide feedback of any issues noted (getting better), she also reported unusual activity from the indicators and a tail light appeared to be blown... easy fix right?


On inspection today, all bulbs were active and operational albeit a little dusty as they have not required replacement for quite some time, during the test process the headlights suddenly failed to engage, a fuse right? wrong...

Fuses were check and the only one which was damaged was #18 which restored the rear cargo interior light, not all areas of the fuse panel had power when ignition was switched to the "Aux" position but all fuses tested AOK for continuity (with a circuit tester)


I understand that the switches can be a problem in many cases but the loading has been removed from this switch by a lighting relay modification including the use of circuit breakers.

There are no park lights, no low beam nor activity from engaging the indicator stalk (for momentary passing high beam), the switch happily operate the interior light override, no buzzer or delay action has ever been noted on this vehicle in relation to the headlamps being left on.

Will have more time tomorrow and intend to remove the switch and check what power is going in and going out, it was probably due to be replaced anyway, lucky for me I am on holidays still


FWIW I did cruise the related threads in search but there appears to be quite a spectrum of symptoms
"Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored..." - Aldous Huxley
My guess would be the switch, this is a known problem in older XJs.
