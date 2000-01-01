 Preferred Rock Sliders - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Hey all, this has probably been done to death, but I am interested to know everyone's preference in Rock sliders and why.
My second hand Rubi came with the chrome steps which sit fairly high, but would like to replace them with some decent sliders, preferably so that you can also use them as a step as well.

Thanks in advance, Craig
I have Poison Spyder's Rocker Knockers, great, looks good and tough as, but too close to the body to be used as a step.
I just have the TJM cheapy sliders. Cost about $300, are plenty solid enough for what I do and can just be used as a step. Have saved the sills more than once judging by the scratches on the underside of them too.
I have Blackjack Welding ones with expansion mesh welded to them. I don't think you can get them now though due to beef jerky and pizza oven enterprises.
People think twice befor swinging their car doors out against these "rasps" though.
