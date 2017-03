Another Engine Oil Question Hi All



Just want to know is there any issue changing my engine oil from 5-30 to 10 -40 Nulon as i have a slight tick when the engine gets to normal operating temp. I do get the usual rattle in the morning for a few seconds. Engine done 96000km petrol 3.7L auto Hi AllJust want to know is there any issue changing my engine oil from 5-30 to 10 -40 Nulon as i have a slight tick when the engine gets to normal operating temp. I do get the usual rattle in the morning for a few seconds. Engine done 96000km petrol 3.7L auto