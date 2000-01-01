 Turbo hose blown. Help? South coast nsw - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JasonKJ  JasonKJ is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 5
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Turbo hose blown. Help? South coast nsw
Hi,
I'm from Brisbane and currently visiting kiama. My jeep is in Kiama with a blown turbo hose, engine side after intercooler.

I have to leave on Monday to drive back to Brisbane, and I can't find a wrecker or stock of a replacement hose before then.

Do any forum members have one I could buy?

It's a 2005 kj auto.

Thanks in advance.

  #2  
Old 57 Minutes Ago
MidnightMods
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 1,602
Likes: 7
Liked 107 Times in 83 Posts
Default
go to an exhaust joint, find a pipe with as close as you do the I.D of the inside of the hose, and put a metal pipe in there and hose clamp both sides.
  #3  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
layback40's Avatar
layback40
Grumpy Old XJ Dsl Owner
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Northern Victoria
Posts: 12,088
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 3,239
Liked 5,751 Times in 3,770 Posts
Default
You can just bandage the hose with insulation tape. Will need at least 5 layers over the split.
98 & 01 XJ VMs
I no longer question authority, I annoy authority. More effect, less effort. 10'000 Club
  #4  
Old 11 Minutes Ago
JasonKJ
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 5
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
Yesterday I bandaged it with tape, then cable ties over the top to stop expansion. After about 100km I started getting a boost leak, and low fuel economy, sounded like air being let out of a balloon but was mostly holding. I'm going to try and repair using rescue tape and rubber cement but we'll see how that goes. Might look at that idea clamping hard tube inside it. I hadn't considered that.
