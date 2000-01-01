2017 Jeep Compass Shows Big Improvement in Fuel Economy Starting with the 2014 Cherokee and continuing with the 2015 Renegade, Jeep has methodically transformed the lower-priced end of its lineup, and the effort shows. We recently had a chance to drive the all-new 2017 Compass, not to be confused with the outgoing Compass, which is also being sold as a 2017 model.



The difference in style and refinement over its predecessor is stark, to say the least. Another area in which the Compass shows a major improvement, and one sure to be appreciated by potential buyers, is fuel economy.



Thanks to the new Tigershark 2.4L I-4 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission, the new Compass is rated at 22 mpg city and 30 mpg highway for the 4WD version, a massive improvement over the outgoing equivalent model’s 20 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.



Like its little brother Renegade, the Compass is based on FCA’s Small US Wide platform, also shared by the Fiat 500X crossover. The Compass has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Renegade and packaging and styling more reminiscent of the Grand Cherokee than the more traditional, upright look of the Renegade.



The new Compass will be in showrooms next month, and stay tuned to TruckTrend.com for a full first-drive review in the weeks ahead.



What’s New? In a word (or three), pretty much everything. While the outgoing Compass made a nod to its big brother Grand Cherokee with its front end styling, the new model looks like a shrunken Grand Cherokee practically from bumper-to-bumper. And that’s a good thing. In terms of its platform, the Compass rides on the same “small wide 4x4” architecture as the Renegade, with a stretch in the wheelbase of 2.6 inches for 103.8 inches and an overall length of 173 inches, 6.4 inches longer than the Renegade.



The sole engine for the Compass will be FCA’s widely used 2.4L TigerShark MultiAir I-4 engine, making 180 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque in this application. To further aid efficiency, the engine has auto stop-start. Jeep is claiming highway fuel economy of up to 30 mpg. Depending on model, the new Compass gets the choice of three transmissions. Front-drive models get a choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models get either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic, and for the first time on a Compass, there will be a Trailhawk model. Like the Renegade Trailhawk, the Compass Trailhawk features Jeep’s Active Drive Low system with a 20:1 crawl ratio.







Although ostensibly the brand’s entry-level model, the new Compass offers generous available features, including up to an 8.4 inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a power rear liftgate. Other premium features include LED taillights, optional forward collision and lane departure warnings, blind spot and rear cross path detection, and rearview camera. All 2017 Compass models come with seven airbags standard. Available trim levels will be Sport, Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk. The U.S.-spec Compass will be built at Jeep’s plant in Toluca, Mexico.

