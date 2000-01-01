Details
Jeep Beach 2017- This is set to be a gathering of Jeeps from all over Australia like no other. If you haven't been to Robe, you are missing out. This is a beautiful part of our country, fantastic scenery, Ocean, Dunes, Shops and in our opinion, some of the best 4wding to be had in Australia.
With the support of the local community we will be hosting a show and shine, fully catered buffet dinner, breakfast, give aways and prizes from our sponsors, drives through the dunes from Robe to Carpenters Rocks.
So come and join us and our sponsors and be a part of what is set to be Australias premier Jeep event.
