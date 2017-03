Drum Brake's to Dics Brakes Has anyone tried to change the rear brakes from drums to disc brakes?

If you have do this have you noticed any changes in that department and what would you recommend to buy to do this job.

I know I couldn't do it but our mechanic down the road is a good one and I am sure it wouldn't take him too much time to do it.

