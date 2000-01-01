Hi All
So back from traveling and now its time to get serious about Tj fixing/pimping. Just wondering if anybody knows or could recommend a mechanic in Melbourne that knows there way around a Tj. I am super keen to do as much work as possible myself but not having a mechanical background I am thinking some things will fall outside of my wheelhouse..and as good as youtube is it would be great to have a real person to bounce ideas and learn from. I am based in Footscray but would be happy to take the car anywhere in Melbourne for a good reliable mechanic who knows what they are doing Tj wranglers and such.
Thanks much for any info in advance.