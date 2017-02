Rear Coil Airbags I have Murchison flexy coils and they ride really well but i'd like to be able to level the jeep out a bit once i've packed it full



Please don't let this become another GVM thread, I just want to hear opinions from people who have used airbags in their rear coils before.



My CRD jeep pulls, brakes and handles really well even when completely loaded up but i'd be more comfortable with a bit more space between the bump-stops over rougher stuff



Any negatives to installing?



Cheers I have Murchison flexy coils and they ride really well but i'd like to be able to level the jeep out a bit once i've packed it fullPlease don't let this become another GVM thread, I just want to hear opinions from people who have used airbags in their rear coils before.My CRD jeep pulls, brakes and handles really well even when completely loaded up but i'd be more comfortable with a bit more space between the bump-stops over rougher stuffAny negatives to installing?Cheers